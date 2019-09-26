Rain-soaked Gujarat expects bumper peanut, cotton harvest

Gujarat is expecting a bumper production of the cash crops groundnut and cotton, with the State having received more than 125% of the season’s total rainfall. A total of 205 dams in the State are filled to 93.73% of their capacity.

According to the data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre, the State has received 1,029.54 mm rainfall, almost 126.17 % of its average annual rainfall this season in a surplus monsoon after several years.

Kutch and South Gujarat received the maximum rainfall, 144.58% and 137.73% respectively. North Gujarat, however, received only 96.69% of the annual average rainfall, with the lowest rainfall recorded in Banaskantha and Mehsana districts at 89.1% and 89.28 % respectively.

Other districts like Patan, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mahisagar have also received below-average rainfall this season, the data showed. Chhota Udepur in central Gujarat received the maximum rainfall for a district in the State, at 163.98 %, followed by Bharuch in the South at 161.08%.

The Narmada Water Resources and Water Supply Department said all 205 dams or reservoirs in the State are filled with 23,641.6 million cubic feet water as on September 25. Of these, nine dams have reached 100% of their capacity; 46 dams are 90% full, while 10 others are filled to 80% to 90% of their storage capacity.

The State’s main water source, the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada, is 98.54 % full and is currently at a level of 138.25 m as against its full reservoir level of 138.68 m.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to start online registration for the procurement of groundnut for 2019-20 under the Centre’s Minimum Support Price scheme from October 1.

Civil Supply Minister Jayesh Radadiya said actual procurement would start after Diwali in 124 centers across the State under CCTV monitoring and foolproof arrangements for storage. This year, the MSP has been fixed at ₹5,090 per quintal.