Rain in Punjab and Haryana to boost wheat crop

Widespread rain during the last two days in Punjab and Haryana is expected to boost wheat crop sowing this rabi season, officials and experts told The Hindu.

An expected drop in minimum temperature during the first week of December would also help the temperature-sensitive wheat crop, which needs cold conditions to thrive.

Rain and thunder showers at most places in Punjab and at many places in Haryana during the past 48 hours have brought cheer to farmers, especially the wheat growers who were in for another round of irrigation this month. The west Uttar Pradesh region also received isolated showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The current active wet spell over Punjab and Haryana is mostly over and thereafter the weather conditions are likely to improve with an expected fall in minimum temperatures in the first week of December,” said Surinder Pal, Director at the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

According to government data, in Punjab 75% of wheat sowing has been completed. The total sowing in the State is expected to be around 35 lakh hectares during the ongoing rabi season. In Haryana, wheat has been sown on nearly 18.05 lakh hectares so far. Both States are major contributors of wheat to the central pool.

‘Welcome showers’

“These are welcome showers. Sowing of wheat had started in early November and now it has reached the crown-root initiation stage. For farmers who have sown the crop in early November, it’s time for second irrigation of the crop, and hence, the rain has come at the right time. If at this stage the crop is not irrigated, it could result in less yield,” Anand Sharma, Deputy Director General of the Agromet Advisory Service Division at IMD said.

Wheat is sown between late October till December while the harvesting starts from April onwards.