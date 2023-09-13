HamberMenu
Rain havoc: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gives ₹5 crore to Himachal Pradesh

Nitish Kumar in a letter to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives and property in the State.

September 13, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced an assistance of ₹5 crore to Himachal Pradesh government for the loss and damage the State suffered during the rainy season. Mr. Kumar in a letter to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives and property in the State.

A massive natural calamity hit the hill State during the on-going monsoon, with rains triggering cloud bursts, flash floods and landslips, in which nearly 400 people lost their lives and over 13,000 houses were damaged.

According to the government estimates, Himachal Pradesh suffered cumulative losses of over ₹12,000 crore.

“I am deeply distressed and saddened by the tragic loss of lives and large scale of damage done to the properties because of continuous rains during the current monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh. I convey heartfelt condolence to all the victims and their families. I am sending a contribution of ₹5 crore from Chief Minister Relief Fund, Bihar, for relief and rehabilitation works in the affected areas,” Mr. Kumar said in the letter.

He further said, “I believe that under your able guidance and leadership, people of Himachal Pradesh would recover soon from the losses that they have suffered.”

