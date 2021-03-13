Rain, hailstorm damage crop at over dozen villages in Rajasthan’s Kota

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm damaged crop at over dozen villages in Kanwas and Ramganjmandi tehsils here, an official said on Saturday.
According to SDM Sangod Rajesh Daga, 20-25 minutes of rain and hailstorm on Friday evening caused major damage to wheat, gram, coriander and garlic crops at Khajurna, Urna, Kotbawadi, Mohanpura, Mangalpura and Jangaliyahedi villages.
Crops in Rajpura, Alyahedi of Deoli gram panchyats sustained around 25 damage while in Rajpura and other villages between Malbawadi Hanumanji and Khandgaun, crops up to 80% were damaged, he said.
The other places where a substantial damaged took place were Baluheda, Garmodi, Kacholiya, Palaheda and Khandgaun villages.
Local MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over the damage to crops and directed his OSD to submit a report in this regard to him.
Om Birla’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajiv Dutta, accompanied by former MLA Heeralal Nagar visited the affected areas in Kanwas on Saturday.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rain and hailstorm caused some damage to wheat crop in Basoli, Manglikanan, Bada Nayagaun and Khinya villages of the Hindoli area in Bundi district, an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath