Rain fury puts apple economy at stake in Himachal Pradesh 

July 15, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The ₹6,000-crore apple economy in Himachal Pradesh is expected to take a hit this season following incessant rain that has damaged several key roads in the State’s apple belt.

Orchardists and experts fear the quality and quantity of the apple crop could see a drop on account of the inclement weather prevailing in the region. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently said, “It is expected there would be about 2 crore apple boxes in the State during the current season which is less compared to last year.” An average apple box packs around 20 kg of the fruit.

Earlier this week, Himachal Pradesh saw an unprecedented spell of rain that created havoc in several parts of the State, and damaged several roads including national highways. As per government data, till July 14, close to 800 roads had been blocked following landslides triggered by the downpour.

Ravinder Chauhan, president of the Apple Growers Association of India (AGAI) told The Hindu that loss of apple crop in the current season is imminent. “After heavy rains lashed the State, intermittent rains are still continuing. Roads are blocked due to landslides. The soil has loosened impacting the metabolic system and fruit dropping can’t be ruled out in the days to come. With the ongoing rains, plucking of the early varieties of apples is getting delayed. Even if the apples are plucked, they can’t be transported to key cities such as Shimla or Chandigarh as roads are blocked at several places. The State’s apple economy of around ₹6,000 crore is at stake this year. Production could be half of what we saw last year,” said Mr. Chauhan.

Bhupinder Kumar, an apple grower at Loshta village in the Kotgarh area, with a family orchard of around 500 trees, fears that crop loss would be unavoidable this season. “Earlier, it was the unusually warm weather in February, and now, the ongoing rain. These weather patterns are bound to impact the quality and quantity of apples. The early varieties of apples are almost ready for harvesting, but I am delaying it. The crop needs to be carried from my orchard to the main road at Kotgarh, which is around 2 km from here. The road is filled with debris at many places. Even if I am able to get there, the produce, which will be in cardboard boxes, could be lost to rain as there is no storage place. Unless the rain relents and roads are cleared, it will be challenging to get apples to the key markets this year,” he said.

The State government has also taken stock of the situation, and CM Sukhu has directed officials to clear the roads in the apple-growing areas ahead of the onset of the apple season. The government is also exploring the possibility of alternative routes to transport apple produce from these areas.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that key routes in the apple belt, including Theog-Rampur, Theog-Hatkoti, Rampur-Kinnaur, Chhaila-Neripul and Oddi Rampur via Kotgarh, are operational with adequate deployment of men and machinery for smooth passage of traffic.

Horticulture scientist and former Joint Director of the University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni, S.P. Bhardwaj, said that the recent rain has been quite heavy, and “indicates an erratic pattern which is never a good sign for any crop”. “With this rain, there could be heavy accumulation of moisture in leaves, which could result in premature leaf fall. Also, there are increased chances of multiplication of diseases. Apple quality and quantity could be hit. Arrival of the crop will also likely be delayed by at least a fortnight. If roads remain blocked and transportation is affected, arrival of the crop to markets could be further delayed,” he said.

