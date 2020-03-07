Rain damages crops in U.P.

Rain and hailstorm in western Uttar Pradesh have come as a dampener for farmers in the festive season.

Expecting a bumper crop of wheat, the region is seeing widespread damage to not only the wheat crop but also potato and rapeseed. High-speed winds have flattened the wheat crop in many areas.

Yogendra Singh, a farmer in the Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr, said 25-30% of his wheat crop was affected by the unseasonal rain. “It would affect both the quality and quantity of the crop. And, it seems, it is not over yet as high-speed winds and rain continue to remain a threat.”

Balbir Singh, a potato farmer in the Iglas area of Aligarh, also put his loss at around 25-30%. “It is a double blow to farmers. We could take the last week’s rain in our stride, but this one, particularly the hail, was not expected,” said Mr Singh.

“In places, where rain and hailstorm were accompanied with high-speed wind, the loss of crop could be up to 50%,” said Parvez Rizvi, professor of Agriculture at Aligarh Muslim University.

“Wheat and mustard which are almost ready are the worst affected. The high amount of precipitation will lead to water stagnation which will lead to fungal infections. Water stagnation will also affect the potato crop that is lying in the field,” said Prof. Rizvi.