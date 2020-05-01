Railways operates special train from Telangana to Jharkhand for migrant workers

In the first such move, the Railways on Friday operated a special train from Telangana to Jharkhand, carrying about 1,200 migrant workers.

“Today morning, a one-off special train was run from Lingampalli (in Telangana) to Hatia (in Jharkhand) on the request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways,” a Railways spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the train, which left Lingampalli at around 5 a.m., was a “one-off special train” and any further trains will be planned only as per the directions of the Ministry of Railways and on request from both the originating and destination State governments.

“All necessary precautions such as prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed,” the spokesperson added.