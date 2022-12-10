  1. EPaper
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces train service between Kashi and Tamil Nadu

Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with the delegates from Tamil Nadu who were invited to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and also inspected the redevelopment plan of Varanasi Junction Railway Station, according to an official statement.

December 10, 2022 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw during an inspection of the ongoing development works at the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, on December 10, 2022.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw during an inspection of the ongoing development works at the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, on December 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on December 10 announced a new train service between Kashi and Tamil Nadu to commemorate the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam being held in Varanasi. “The Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express will be announced soon,” he said.

Mr. Vaishnaw interacted with the delegates from Tamil Nadu who were invited to the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and also inspected the redevelopment plan of Varanasi Junction Railway Station, according to an official statement.

The Minister said the station will be developed into a world-class facility in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making railway stations resemble airport terminals. “Close to ₹7,000 crore will be spent in revamping the station,” he said, adding that the redevelopment will be done keeping the next 50 years in mind.

He said in order to ease the heavy footfall of passengers at railway stations in Varanasi city, integrated development of all the railway stations in the region will be carried out. Mr. Vaishnaw also said the manufacturing of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will commence soon.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a month-long programme organised by the Ministry of Education as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Delegates from various walks of life are invited to witness this festival in Kashi. The Ministry of Railways and IRCTC ferried the delegates to Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya,” the statement said.

