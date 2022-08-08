Other States

Railway pantry staff allegedly throws man out of moving train over trivial issue; one held

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry
PTI Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) August 08, 2022 14:01 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 14:01 IST

Railway pantry staff allegedly attacked a man and threw him out of a moving train in Lalitpur district in Jhansi, police said on August 8. One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

Ravi Yadav, 26, was travelling along with his sister on Raptisagar Express (12591) on Saturday. When the train reached near Jiroli village, an argument broke out between him and the pantry staff over the purchase of a water bottle and spitting pan masala, police said.

Following this, Yadav's sister got off the train at Lalitpur station, but the pantry staff did not allow him to leave. Later, they allegedly beat him up and threw him out of the moving train on to the track, from where locals rushed him to the district hospital. He was referred to Jhansi Medical College, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Based on Mr. Yadav's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the pantry staff under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, Government Railway Police Circle Officer Mohammed Naeem said.

He identified the arrested accused as Amit. A detailed inquiry is under way, he said.

