Other States

‘Rail roko’ symbolic in U.P.

The SKM’s ‘rail roko’ call disrupted rail traffic at a few places in western U.P. on Monday. At least nine trains were affected. Bharatiya Kisan Union members sat on the tracks in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad and at the Hapur railway station. The protest largely remained symbolic.

At the Ghazipur border, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “It’s a people’s protest... was not to cause discomfort to the public but to make them aware of our demands. We have added the arrest of Ajay Teni to our demands.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 1:27:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rail-roko-symbolic-in-up/article37063500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY