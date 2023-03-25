ADVERTISEMENT

Rail connectivity to be extended upto LoC in Kashmir: Ashwini Vaishnaw

March 25, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Union Railway Minister said Kashmir’s rail connectivity with the rest of the country will start as early as next year.

Peerzada Ashiq
Union Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronic & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw with officials during his visit to Nowgam Railway Station in Srinagar on March 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said the Kashmir valley’s rail connectivity with the rest of the country will be started by the next year and the rail network in the valley will be expanded up to the Line of Control (LoC).

“Jammu and Kashmir will have Vande Bharat trains next year as Jammu-Srinagar rail link will be opened this year only,” Union minister Vaishnaw, who took stock of the Budgam-Baramulla rail link, said. 

In a first, the Minister said the frontier district of Kupwara, close to the LoC, will be among other destinations where the rail connectivity will be expanded.

“A detailed discussion is being held over the doubling of lines in Baramulla. Three more connections are to be done in this line. Many works have been completed on this line. Electrification work is almost done. Extending the line till LoC will be also discussed with the LG (Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha),” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

The Indian Railways is planning to further improve telephone connectivity, double lines, parcel services, cement, and pharmaceutical trade. “These services would be ensured by the end of the year. Facilities for apple trade would also be considered,” the Minister added.

Mr. Vaishnaw is on a two-day visit to Kashmir to inspect the railway projects. He is scheduled to meet L-G Sinha to discuss the future plans of expansion.

CONNECT WITH US