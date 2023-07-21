ADVERTISEMENT

Raigad landslip | Toll rises to 22 as six more bodies are recovered

July 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Mumbai

Officials said that the search and rescue teams resumed operation around 6.30 a.m. on Friday amid rainfall in the area after suspending the exercise overnight.

The Hindu Bureau

NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation after a landslip at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following an overnight pause, rescue efforts resumed at the landslip-affected Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday. The search and rescue team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered six more bodies — three male and three female — from the debris, taking the toll to 22, officials said.  The victims include nine men, as many as women and four children. 

As many as 21 livestock were also rescued by the teams. Officials said that the search and rescue teams resumed operation around 6.30 a.m. amid rainfall in the area after suspending the exercise overnight.

More than 100 persons, who lived on the hilly terrain, around 70 km from Mumbai, were feared trapped under the debris. Locals also helped the NDRF teams in the rescue operation.

The NDRF teams and State government units suspended the rescue operation at 6 p.m. and will resume it on Saturday morning. 

The State BJP unit has decided not to celebrate Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s birthday on Saturday in view of Irshalwadi incident.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash the island city, inundating low-lying areas and causing waterlogging in several areas, including Chembur, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Kurla. 

