Raigad district gets first govt. medical college

Navi Mumbai

19 September 2021 04:10 IST

The State government had also sanctioned ₹406.96 crore for the college

The Central government has approved the first-ever government medical college for Raigad district, which will be set up at Usar in Alibag. Raigad Guardian Minister Aaditi Sunil Tatkare, on Friday said that the letter of approval was received on Thursday.

“The first batch of 100 students is expected to start from December this year,” Ms. Tatkare said. She appealed to students from Raigad and Konkan to seek admission. A total of 52 acres of land at Usar has been allotted to the Director, Medical Education and Research, Mumbai for the new medical college and a 500-bed hospital.

The State government had also sanctioned ₹406.96 crore for the college. Even as the Centre’s approval was awaited, schools and buildings at RCF Colony were taken over on a three-year contract for starting a college. It has space for lecture rooms, students and officials. A team of National Medical Commission visited the site a month ago.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, the Department of Medical Education and Medicine has approved the creation of 1,072 posts for the Alibag Government Medical College and its affiliated 500-bed hospital over the next four years at a cost of ₹61.68 crore.