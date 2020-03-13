Raids to recover fake sanitisers

Haryana’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Department on Thursday conducted raids in Maharashtra and several parts of Haryana to recover “spurious” stock of hand sanitisers from the market, a day after the department seized a cache of adulterated hand sanitisers from a manufacturing unit in Manesar town of Gurugram district.

‘No licence’

Acting on a tip-off, the department had conducted a raid on March 11 at an industrial unit operating under the name of Hi-Tech International in Manesar, which allegedly did not have any licence required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

After finding that spurious hand sanitisers were being prepared and supplied, the department conducted more raids for recovery of the adulterated product from the market on Thursday.

“Today, we conducted subsequent raids at a few places in Maharashtra and Haryana in a bid to recover the stock of spurious hand sanitisers that had been supplied by the firm. The product under the brand of Viro-rub has a label stating that the product contains ethanol but actually it contains Isopropyl alcohol, and we don’t want to take any risk,” Ashok Meena, Commissioner, FDA Haryana, told The Hindu.

The team, which constituted officers Ripan Mehta, Amandeep Chauhan and Dinesh Rana, had on Wednesday recovered around 4,000 bottles of the sanitiser. Several empty bottles, labels and sealing material were also seized.