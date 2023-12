December 13, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Srinagar

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out raids in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a terror-related case, officials said here.

The SIA sleuths conducted searches at several locations in the two south Kashmir districts, they said.

Further details were awaited.