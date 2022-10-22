Raid at Assam transport officer’s house yields ₹87,000 in demonetised notes

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has caught 110 government servants so far this year

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
October 22, 2022 14:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo used for illustration purpose only.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vigilance wing of the Assam police has recovered ₹87,000 in demonetised notes after a raid at the residence of a district transport officer (DTO) on October 21.

Sanjib Hazarika, the DTO of eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh, was the 110th public servant caught by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption this year for taking bribes and indulging in corrupt practices.

According to the data provided by the directorate, a total of 72 government officials were arrested for graft between 2017 and 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State’s Special Director-General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the vigilance wing launched a crackdown on alleged corruption in the Dibrugarh DTO.

“The search at Sanjib Hazarika’s house yielded ₹7.03 lakh in unaccounted cash and ₹87,000 in demonetised notes,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Centre had in November 2016 announced the demonetisation of all ₹1,000 and ₹500 banknotes. A Reserve Bank of India report in 2018 said banknotes worth ₹15.3 lakh crore were demonetised.

Three months after the demonetisation, Parliament passed the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, to make the holding of more than 10 scrapped notes a punishable offence.

Vigilance officials said Hazarika was the second official at the Dibrugarh DTO office to have been caught red-handed. On October 20, Ditimoni Gogoi, a junior assistant was arrested after ₹9.3 lakh was recovered from her flat.

A tout identified as Pankaj Saikia was also trapped and arrested.

Since 2017, the vigilance wing has arrested 184 public servants and middlemen operating in several government departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
Demonetisation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app