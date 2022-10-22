Other States

Raid at Assam transport officer’s house yields ₹87,000 in demonetised notes

Photo used for illustration purpose only.

The vigilance wing of the Assam police has recovered ₹87,000 in demonetised notes after a raid at the residence of a district transport officer (DTO) on October 21.

Sanjib Hazarika, the DTO of eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh, was the 110th public servant caught by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption this year for taking bribes and indulging in corrupt practices.

According to the data provided by the directorate, a total of 72 government officials were arrested for graft between 2017 and 2021.

The State’s Special Director-General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the vigilance wing launched a crackdown on alleged corruption in the Dibrugarh DTO.

“The search at Sanjib Hazarika’s house yielded ₹7.03 lakh in unaccounted cash and ₹87,000 in demonetised notes,” he said.

The Centre had in November 2016 announced the demonetisation of all ₹1,000 and ₹500 banknotes. A Reserve Bank of India report in 2018 said banknotes worth ₹15.3 lakh crore were demonetised.

Three months after the demonetisation, Parliament passed the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, to make the holding of more than 10 scrapped notes a punishable offence.

Vigilance officials said Hazarika was the second official at the Dibrugarh DTO office to have been caught red-handed. On October 20, Ditimoni Gogoi, a junior assistant was arrested after ₹9.3 lakh was recovered from her flat.

A tout identified as Pankaj Saikia was also trapped and arrested.

Since 2017, the vigilance wing has arrested 184 public servants and middlemen operating in several government departments.


