Rahul’s tractor rally enters Haryana amid high drama

After his three-day rally spree in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took the party’s ‘tractor rally’ to neighbouring Haryana to extend support to farmers agitating against the Centre’s agriculture sector legislations.

High-voltage drama was witnessed at Haryana’s border with Punjab when the ‘tractor rally’ was stopped for a while with Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja accusing the Haryana police of not allowing Congress leaders and workers to enter the State.

The police, however, dismissed the charges. “Our jurisdiction starts from halfway through the Markandey bridge from where we were supposed to provide a carcade to Mr. Gandhi as per norms of the Z plus security. Our carcade was ready on the bridge on our side of the border... Mr. Gandhi was on a tractor and people who were with him had surrounded it and didn’t let it proceed. Whatever chaos happened occurred on the other side of the border in Punjab,” Rajesh Duggal, Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, told The Hindu.

“They had due permission from the District Magistrate and there was no reason why we would stop him,” he added.

After wrapping his public rally at Sanaur in Patiala district, Mr. Gandhi along with party leaders and workers from the Punjab Congress moved towards Haryana. Barricades laid by the Haryana police were thrown by Congress workers who were ahead of the tractor rally, led by Mr. Gandhi. They shouted slogans against the Centre and the State government. As the procession stopped at the border, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours or 5000 hours.”

Later, Mr. Gandhi addressed two public rallies, one in Pehowa and the other in Kurukshetra, where he hit out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for bringing the three agriculture sector laws.