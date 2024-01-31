Rahul’s claim that Bihar caste survey was done under Congress’ pressure is nonsensical: Nitish Kumar

January 31, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the State was conducted under pressure from the Congress was ‘nonsensical’ on January 31.

Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan in which the Congress is a constituent, and returned to the BJP-led NDA, Kumar, the JD (U) president claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the Opposition bloc INDIA.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His (Rahul) claim that the caste survey in the State was done under pressure from the Congress, is nonsensical. Everybody knows that the initiative was taken by me only. Now, people are taking credit," Mr. Kumar said.

Addressing a public rally in Purnea district as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Mr. Gandhi claimed that Mr. Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the 'Mahagathbandhan' partners and the BJP “provided him with a way out" on Jan. 30.

Commenting on the opposition bloc INDIA, Mr. Kumar said, “They were not doing anything...not even discussing seat sharing. Frankly speaking, the name (INDIA) given to this alliance was not my choice at all. They decided on their own. Now, I have come back here (NDA). There is no question of going anywhere else.”

Asked about his views on the Enforcement Directorate’s action against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD leaders, the JD(U) supremo said, "The investigation agency is doing its work. There were charges against them…and the ED is investigating those cases." The ED officials reached Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence in Patna to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on Jan. 30.

The central agency also questioned RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for over eight hours in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam. His father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was questioned by the probe agency's sleuths for over nine hours on Jan. 29 in connection with the same case.

On Tejashwi's claim that he had made Bihar CM work towards fulfilling the 10 lakh job promise, Mr. Kumar said, “This is also nonsensical. He is simply trying to take credit. It’s like he is patting his own back. People know what they (RJD) have done. Everybody knows about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state during the RJD’s regime."

Mr. Kumar also accused the RJD of doing nothing during its rule in the State earlier. "The developmental work started in the state when I became the Chief Minister," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.