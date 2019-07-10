Rahul Gandhi reaffirms Amethi connect

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reaffirmed his personal connection with Amethi on his maiden visit to the Uttar Pradesh constituency after suffering a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

“I am happy to be in Amethi. It feels like coming home,” he tweeted.

Earlier, addressing Congress workers at the Gauriganj Guesthouse in Amethi, Mr. Gandhi assured them that though he was elected MP for Wayanad in Kerala, he would not abandon the U.P. constituency and would continue to visit it.

“Don’t think that Rahul Gandhi is not yours,” he told them in an indoor meeting.

He said he would continue to raise the shortcomings of the Union and the State governments regarding Amethi in the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Gandhi explained to the workers that it was his responsibility to develop Wayanad, but he would also give time to Amethi.

“Don’t you think I won’t come here. I will keep coming here,” he said to loud claps from party workers.

The Congress leader advised his party workers to start doing the job of the Opposition in the constituency. Referring to corruption and the state of the economy and trade, he said there was no shortage of issues. “It is more fun doing the work of the Opposition. It’s easier,” Mr. Gandhi said in a lighter vein.

Sarvesh Singh, who was the chairman of the Congress election committee in Amethi, said the meeting lasted two hours and was attended by over 1,200 people.

Mr. Singh said that while there was no discussion on the factors behind his defeat, Mr. Gandhi told the workers that there may have been “shortcomings” from both ends, his and the workers, leading to the defeat. Victory and defeat are a part of life, he told the workers.

Mr. Gandhi ignored the workers’ requests to continue as party president, Mr. Singh said.