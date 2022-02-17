Rahul questions Kejriwal on allegation of support to separatists

He also accuses AAP chief of doublespeak on solving drug menace

Stepping up it’s attack on the Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought an answer from Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the allegation levelled against him by former party leader Kumar Vishwas that Mr. Kejriwal is supporting separatists in Punjab.

At an election rally in Bassi Pathana, Mr. Gandhi said: “..a few days back, one of the founders of the AAP, Dr. Kumar Vishwas, accused Kejriwalji of supporting extremism for political gains. Why is Kejriwal silent on those allegations? Just say yes or no, is he lying or not?” asked Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi also accused Mr. Kejriwal of doublespeak on solving the drug menace. “Has any leader apologised to Majithia? Then why did Kejriwal apologise to Majithia? How will he fight the menace?” asked Mr. Gandhi.

Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha, reacting to Mr. Vishwas’s allegation, asked if he had any proof and why he had remained silent since 2017. “Why did he suddenly remember these things a day before the election? If he had any evidence related to terrorism against Kejriwal, why didn’t he inform the security and investigative agencies? Was he also involved in this, which is why he remained silent for so long?” asked Mr. Chadha.

Mr. Chadda said Mr. Vishwas did not get a Rajya Sabha seat and that is why he is spreading such fake news against Mr. Kejriwal at the time of elections.