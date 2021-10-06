Rahul, Priyanka meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said that Priyanka Gandhi has been released from detention.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 6 met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and promised them all assistance.

They arrived in Lakhimpur after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed them visit the violence-hit district.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi and his sister left for Lakhimpur together in a car from a police guest house in Sitapur where she was kept in detention since Monday morning.

Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said on October 6 evening that Ms. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been released from detention.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel accompanied them in another car, while Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda travelled in a separate vehicle.

Their first stop was home of deceased farmer Lovepreet Sigh in Palia tehsil. From there, they left for the native place of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was one of the victims, in Nighasan tehsil. Their last stop in the district will be home of Nachatar Singh in Dhauraha tehsil.

Palia is about 80 km from Lakhimpur town, and Nighasan is another 15-20 km and Dhauraha is another 60-70 km from there. Lakhimpur Kheri is around 225 km from capital Lucknow.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's hometown Banbirpur falls under Nighasan tehsil.

The two farmers and the scribe of a private TV channel were natives of Lakhimpur, while two other farmers who died in the October 3 incident hailed from neighouring Bahraich district.

In addition to the five, three others — two BJP workers and a driver of Mr. Mishra — had also lost their lives in the revenge action of farmer protesters.

The Congress leaders’ visit came after Uttar Pradesh permitted politicians to travel to Lakhimpur Kheri but not more than five people at a time.

Earlier in the day, a high-voltage drama played out at the Lucknow airport where Mr. Rahul Gandhi staged a dharna briefly to protest the administration’s decision to take him to Lakhimpur in a police vehicle instead of his own.

Later, the administration relented and the former AICC president reached Sitapur guest house in his own vehicle on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

At the PAC guest house, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Ms. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra other party leaders stayed for nearly one hour before setting off for their journey to Lakhimpur.

With the Lakhimpur incident coming ahead of the election in Uttar Pradesh early next year, opposition parties smelled a chance to corner the BJP.

Before, the high-level Congress team reached Lakhimpur, a delegation of Aam Aadmi Party landed at Dhaurahra tehsil, home of farmer Nachatar Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also spoke to the family of Nachatar Singh over phone and expressed deepest condolences and assured all help to the bereaved family.

The AAP team later visited the home of scribe Kashyap.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party general secretary S.C. Mishra have finalised their itinerary to Lakhimpur for October 7.

SP sources said Mr. Yadav will first go to the home of farmer Nachatar Singh around 1 p.m. followed by a visit to the house of Kashyap and end with a trip to house of Lovepreet Singh in Palia tehsil.

The BSP general secretary will set out for Lakhimpur from his Lucknow house around 10 a.m. on October 7 to meet families of the victims of the violence, a party statement said.