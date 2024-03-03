ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi's yatra to pause for a day in M.P. due to opposition's rally in Patna

March 03, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Gwalior

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, he said

PTI

Congress leader leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the gathering during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 3 spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on the 50th day of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a party functionary said.

Mr. Gandhi will leave for Patna to take part in the opposition's rally there, Congress state media cell chief K.K. Mishra said.

The yatra will resume in M.P. on Monday, he said.

Earlier, the yatra, a mass outreach programme led by Mr. Gandhi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, entered M.P. in Morena district on Saturday afternoon.

It will pass through Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts of M.P., as per the schedule.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

