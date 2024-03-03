GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi's yatra to pause for a day in M.P. due to opposition's rally in Patna

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, he said

March 03, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Gwalior

PTI
Congress leader leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the gathering during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on Saturday.

Congress leader leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the gathering during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 3 spoke to Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on the 50th day of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', a party functionary said.

The yatra will take a pause on Sunday as Gandhi will participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar capital Patna later in the day, he said.

Mr. Gandhi will leave for Patna to take part in the opposition's rally there, Congress state media cell chief K.K. Mishra said.

The yatra will resume in M.P. on Monday, he said.

Earlier, the yatra, a mass outreach programme led by Mr. Gandhi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, entered M.P. in Morena district on Saturday afternoon.

It will pass through Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam districts of M.P., as per the schedule.

The east-to-west Manipur-Mumbai yatra is scheduled to traverse 6,700 kilometres through 15 states. It aims at highlighting the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

Related Topics

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra / Indian National Congress / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.