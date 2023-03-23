ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi's remarks harm Congress; party sinking: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

March 23, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Kiren Rijiju's remarks came after a Gujarat court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his 'Modi surname' comments and handed out a two-year jail term to the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad.

PTI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on March 23 said Rahul Gandhi's remarks have caused harm to the Congress whose leaders were worried that the party's fortunes were sinking.

Mr. Rijiju's remarks came after a Gujarat court convicted Mr. Gandhi for his 'Modi surname' comments and handed out a two-year jail term to the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad. The court granted Mr. Gandhi bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

| Video Credit: ANI

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi says causes harm. It causes harm not only to the party but also to others. It is not good for the nation," Mr. Rijiju told reporters when asked to comment on the Congress leader's conviction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior BJP leader said some Congress MPs had told him that Mr. Gandhi's style of functioning was affecting the main Opposition party. "Some Congress leaders have told me that Rahul Gandhi's style of functioning has messed up things. It is causing harm to their party. Their party is sinking," Mr. Rijiju said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US