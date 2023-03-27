HamberMenu
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification rocks Bihar Assembly

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which had raised many eyebrows last week by staying away from a demonstration against Rahul Gandhi's conviction, was also participating this time.

March 27, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Protest against the Central Government over disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar Assembly. File

Protest against the Central Government over disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar Assembly. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, on March 27, evoked furious protests at the Bihar Assembly from members of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', of which his party is also a part.

'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) members had made their intentions clear when they reached the Assembly with black bands wrapped around their arms and heads and their hands clutching posters with images of Mr. Gandhi and captions screaming "democracy and Constitution in danger".

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which had raised many eyebrows last week by staying away from a demonstration against Mr. Gandhi's conviction, was also participating this time.

When the proceedings began at 11 a.m., members of the Congress, which has less than 20 MLAs in the 243-strong Assembly, trooped to the well, angrily shouting slogans. They were, however, soon joined by a dozen-odd legislators of the ultra-Left CPI(ML) Liberation who support the Nitish Kumar Government from outside.

The BJP, which has ended up on the Opposition side in Bihar after the Chief Minister snapped ties last year, attempted some counter aggression and its members, too, entered the well, shouting slogans in protest against high power tariffs in the State.

However, the BJP members soon decided that they have had enough and they staged a walkout after which the Congress and the Left members also returned to their seats and the House proceeded with the Question Hour.

