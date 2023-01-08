Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Haryana 

January 08, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (unite India march) continued in Haryana on January 7, along with international sportspersons and party leaders including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The foot march entered Karnal district from adjoining Panipat as Mr. Gandhi stopped at many places to meet the local people. During the march, in the Gharaunda constituency, Mr. Gandhi along with Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda met members of other backward classes and a delegation of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, who shared their problems and held an in-depth discussion surrounding their issues.

Mr. Gandhi assured that all these schemes that were started by the previous Congress government in Haryana for the welfare of OBCs and have been now stopped by the present BJP government, would be started again once the Congress forms the government in the State.

During the interaction, representatives of de-notified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes told Mr. Gandhi that in the year 2006, the Renke Commission was constituted, which made recommendations for their social, educational and economic betterment. The delegation urged Mr. Gandhi to implement its recommendations. Mr. Gandhi assured that the recommendations of the Renke Commission would be implemented when the Congress government was formed.

Mr. Gandhi also met the sportspersons from Haryana, including Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh. He also watched a ‘kabaddi’ competition event at Kambopura village.

‘Mass movement’

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said ever since the march has come to Haryana, tremendous support is being received from every section of the society. “Seeing the huge crowd gathered in Panipat yesterday, it can be said this yatra has turned into a mass movement. The one who won in Panipat has always gone to Delhi. Seeing the mass gathering in Panipat yesterday, it can be said that now Delhi is not far for the Congress,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said BJP only knows politics of vengeance. “In the last 8 years, there has been maximum hatred, minimum governance. Panipat is known all over the world for its MSME sector, but due to the wrong policies of the BJP, today the entire sector is getting ruined,” he said. He added that the ongoing march was not an election march and neither an exercise to project Mr. Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The march halted for the night at Indri in Karnal and is slated to move to the Kurukshetra district on Sunday.