ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach MP on Saturday

March 01, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Gwalior

Mr. Gandhi will lead a road show and also address a public meeting.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday, a party functionary said.

Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to lead a road show once it reaches Gwalior on Saturday evening and also address a public meeting in Hazira, MP Congress leader KK Mishra told reporters.

"It will arrive in Morena at 1.30 p.m. on Saturday from Dholpur in Rajasthan and will cover various parts of MP till March 6. On Sunday, he will interact with members of the tribal community in Morkheda," he said.

"The yatra will enter Shivpuri at 2 p.m. on Sunday. After covering areas in Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain Dhar and Ratlam districts, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will re-enter Rajasthan," Mr. Mishra added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The yatra, which started in Manipur in the north east, will culminate in Mumbai after traversing 6,700 kilometres through 15 states.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US