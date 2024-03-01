Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach MP on Saturday

March 01, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Gwalior

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will reach Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday, a party functionary said.

Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to lead a road show once it reaches Gwalior on Saturday evening and also address a public meeting in Hazira, MP Congress leader KK Mishra told reporters.

"It will arrive in Morena at 1.30 p.m. on Saturday from Dholpur in Rajasthan and will cover various parts of MP till March 6. On Sunday, he will interact with members of the tribal community in Morkheda," he said.

"The yatra will enter Shivpuri at 2 p.m. on Sunday. After covering areas in Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain Dhar and Ratlam districts, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will re-enter Rajasthan," Mr. Mishra added.

The yatra, which started in Manipur in the north east, will culminate in Mumbai after traversing 6,700 kilometres through 15 states.

