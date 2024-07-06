GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad on Saturday 

Rahul Gandhi will meet family members of Cong. workers arrested after clash with BJP members

Published - July 06, 2024 02:35 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad tomorrow. File 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad tomorrow. File  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday to meet the Congress workers who were arrested by the police after clashes with the BJP workers earlier this week.

Mr. Gandhi will also meet the family members of those who lost their lives in the recent tragedies in the State, including the Rajkot game zone fire, the Vadodara boat capsize and the Morbi bridge collapse.

This is Mr. Gandhi’s first visit to the State after the Lok Sabha election. 

Attack on Congress office strengthens my point about BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi

His visit comes in the wake of clashes between the BJP and Congress workers outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) office here on July 2 over his remarks in the Lok Sabha that “the BJP and Modi do not represent the entire Hindu community” and that “Hindus are never violent”.  

Prior to the clashes, Bajrang Dal workers vandalised the State Congress office. 

Following the clash, both sides lodged police complaints against each other, leading to the arrest of five Congress workers.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said Mr. Gandhi will also meet the family members of the five arrested Congress workers. 

“Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the GPCC office here around 12.30 p.m. During his visit, he will meet and address party workers. He will also meet the kin of the victims who lost their lives in the recent tragedies in the State,” a State Congress leader said. 

The clashes broke out between members of the Congress and the BJP outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress’s State headquarters in Paldi area of the city on July 2 after the BJP’s youth wing members came there to protest against Mr. Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha.

According to the police, both sides started throwing stones, injuring five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

On July 3, a day after the clash, the Ellisbridge police registered two FIRs and arrested the five Congress workers.

On Thursday, the police registered another FIR naming several BJP members after Mr. Gohil accused the police of partiality. 

