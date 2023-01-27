Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rahul Gandhi travels by car over security reasons

January 27, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in the Kashmir valley on Friday morning, has decided to travel by car to the next scheduled stop rather than on foot because of security concerns. He was joined by former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he set out on Friday morning.

The Congress, in a tweet, said the J&K UT administration failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. “Security lapses indicate unfair and unprepared attitude of UT administration,” Rajani Patil, Congress in charge J&K and Ladakh, said.

Earlier in the day, the Gandhi scion, wearing his yatra’s signature white T-shirt, resumed his walk in sub-zero temperatures in Banihal, where hundreds of Congress supporters and locals were seen dancing and beating drums.

Later, Mr. Gandhi arrived at Qazigund, the gateway of the Kashmir valley, from the Navyug Tunnel where Mr. Abdullah, also seen sporting a white T-shirt, joined him for a walk. M.K. Raina, a well-known actor and theatre director, also joined Mr. Gandhi in Qazigund.

Police intervention

Mr. Gandhi was scheduled to move ahead on foot on the highway in south Kashmir, which has been a hub of militants for many years now. However, after senior police officials briefed him, the Congress leader decided to drive in a car towards Khanabal, the next stop where he is staying for the night before heading for Srinagar on January 28.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top security officials, including J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, had assured full security to the yatra. In fact, L-G Sinha had said all security arrangements were in place for Mr. Gandhi’s yatra.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdullah, also vice president of the National Conference, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not aimed at improving the image of Mr. Gandhi but for improving the situation in the country. “We have not joined this for the image of an individual but for the image of the county,” he said.

Abdullah takes aim at BJP

Targeting the BJP, Mr. Abdullah said this government might be making friends with Arab countries but the fact remains that there is no representative in this government from the largest minority of the country.

“For the first time since Independence, the ruling party does not have a single member of Parliament from the Muslim community,” he added.

He also highlighted that J&K has not seen assembly elections for the past eight years now. “This has been the longest period between the two elections in J&K. It was not the case even at the peak of militancy,” he said.