Rahul Gandhi to address campaign rallies on October 13, 15

Hours after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said the absence of ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the Assembly polls campaign was a sign that the Opposition had given up hopes, the Congress announced that Mr. Gandhi would indeed be campaigning in the State on October 13 and 15.

A senior Congress leader said on Wednesday that dates for Mr. Gandhi’s visits to Maharashtra had been finalised. “He will campaign for the party on October 13 and 15. Rahulji will be addressing five to six public meetings in different parts of the State. He will surely address one rally in each revenue division of Maharashtra,” said the leader, adding that venues of the rallies are being finalised.

Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a rally at Ner in Dhule district, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I read in newspapers that Rahul Gandhi is in Bangkok. He knows they are going to lose anyway, so why take the blame for the defeat? He is not ready to come here.”

In another rally in Sangamner, Mr. Thackeray said, “Your leader [Mr. Gandhi] has reached Bangkok. So, you [State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat] too, can sit at home and cease campaigning else the public will compel you to do so.”

It will be for the first time that Mr. Gandhi will address public meetings after the Congress drubbing in the Lok Sabha election and his resignation as party president. It also comes against the background of rumours that the Gandhi family has decided not to campaign for the Assembly elections.

When asked, the senior leader said party president Sonia Gandhi is also likely to address at least one rally in the State. “We have sought Priyankaji as well to campaign in the State. The dates and other details of her visit are not yet finalised,” he said.