Rahul Gandhi to address booth workers of Gujarat Congress on September 5

The Congress leader will attend the parivartan sankalp convention at Sabarmati Riverfront, says Party’s Gujarat in charge

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a rally of booth-level party workers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and also visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram to offer tributes to the Mahatma on September 5 ahead of the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr. Gandhi will address the parivartan sankalp convention of booth level workers at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on September 5, the Party’s Gujarat in charge Raghu Sharma told reporters.

The Party’s booth-level workers from across the State will gather in the event in Ahmedabad.

“Gandhi will attend the programme at the riverfront, after which he will go to the Sabarmati Ashram to seek the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi ahead of the `Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which begins on September 7,” Mr. Sharma said.

For the Assembly polls, the Congress had prepared a three-month long campaign for each region of the State and both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would be taking part in the programmes and campaign rallies.

Earlier in May this year, Mr. Gandhi had addressed a mammoth tribal rally in Dahod in Central Gujarat.

