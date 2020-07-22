Rahul Gandhi targets Bihar government

NEW DELHI

22 July 2020 05:57 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the State government’s handling of the COVID-19 cases.

“The corona situation is very sensitive and is out of control of the Bihar government. Claims of ‘good governance’ stand exposed by the reports of unattended bodies lying in a hospital ward,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted and tagged a news report of a Central team expressing concern over the situation.

