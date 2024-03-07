Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi as yatra enters Gujarat

March 07, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took on the PM Modi-led government, from questioning the ₹16 lakh crore corporate debt waiver to handing over scarce natural resources to a few corporates, in his maiden speech in the Gujarat leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Mr. Gandhi launched his salvo as the yatra entered the tribal pockets in the State from neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday.

Mr. Gandhi spoke about rising unemployment, exploitation of youth through Agniveer recruitment in the defence forces, and marginalisation of tribals, Dalits, and OBCs, as well as exploitation of other backward communities in his address to tribals in Jhalod in central Gujarat on Thursday evening.

“From ports to airports are being handed over to a few corporates while youth are struggling for jobs,” he said, slamming the NDA government’s economic policies.

He also questioned why the President of India Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, was not invited to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and suggested that the BJP government was only using the tribals, Dalits, and backwards for their votes while neglecting their welfare and economic development and well-being.

“India is made up of 50% backward classes, 8% tribals, and 15% Dalits. But if you check the list of the top management of the industries or the owners of companies, businesses, hospitals, or even media houses, you will find none. Even in government offices, you will only find two or three persons from these communities. Where is the representation?” Mr. Gandhi asked while asserting that India needed a caste census.

“A caste census is a must and we are pushing for it. The moment I mentioned that a caste census be undertaken so that Indians know who has control of the country’s money, Prime Minister Modi said there is no caste in India. And then he calls himself an OBC leader!” Mr. Gandhi quipped.

As the yatra entered the State, Gujarat Congress leaders along with leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed the participants. The yatra comes to Gujarat amid a slew of defections from senior Congress leaders.

In Gujarat, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will tour through seven districts in central and southern regions for three days before entering Maharashtra. Gujarat Congress in-charge Mukul Wasnik, State unit president Shaktisinh Gohil, leader of Opposition Amit Chavda, and others were present to welcome Mr. Gandhi.

During its four days in Gujarat, the Congress leader will address six public meetings, hold 27 corner meetings, and will be welcomed by supporters and well-wishers at over 70 locations as the State Congress has planned elaborate events and mobilised its cadres and supporters to participate in the march.

The State Congress had also invited AAP leaders to join the yatra as both parties will be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat as part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc. The AAP’s State unit president Isudan Gadhvi, and its leader Gopal Italia were present to welcome Mr. Gandhi.

In Gujarat, the AAP will be contending two seats Bharuch and Bhavnagar in alliance with Congress while remaining 24 seats will be contested by the State’s principal Opposition party.

