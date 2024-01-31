ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi resumes Nyay Yatra with roadshow in Katihar

January 31, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Katihar (Bihar)

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Purnea on January 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra with a roadshow in Bihar’s Katihar district on January 31.

After his night halt at Katihar, Mr. Gandhi started his yatra in the morning and is expected to enter West Bengal through Malda around 11.30 am, a party leader said. He was seen sitting on the roof of a sports utility vehicle, which was slowly moving and he waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the road.

Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress' yatra was underway at a time when the party was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA. The Congress' had shared power with Mr. Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar till he did a volte-face.

ALSO READ
New BJP-JD(U) alliance may cap the evolution of social justice politics

According to Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Mr. Gandhi will visit the State again a few days later as the yatra makes its way through Jharkhand before re-entering the State.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US