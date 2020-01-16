Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi, Amit Shah on Davinder case

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had not spoken out on the tainted Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested for his links with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a ‘full investigation’ and pointed out that “the officer not only escaped detection but was given sensitive assignments.”

“DySP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India,” Mr. Gandhi said on twitter.

Tweeting with the hash tag #TerroristDavinderCoverUp that was one of the top trends on the social media platform, he posted a photo with a series of questions.

He wanted to know the police officer’s role in the Pulwama attack, how many terrorists he had helped, who was protecting him and why was the Prime Minister and Home Minister silent about him.

“Government silent on terrorist DSP Davinder Singh. Why are PM, HM and NSA silent on Davinder Singh. What was Davinder Singh’s role in Pulwama attack. How many other terrorists has he helped. Who was protecting him and why,” Ms. Gandhi said.

“DSP Davindar Singh’s arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances,” tweeted Ms. Vadra.

“...Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason,”she said.

On Tuesday, the Congress had said that there is a larger conspiracy behind the arrest of Davinder Singh and sought to know his links with the Pulwama attack and had demanded an independent probe.

“Are there any people who are in the echelons of power who are involved with him (Davinder Singh). Is there a larger conspiracy? Is he only a pawn or a carrier in the larger conspiracy that is unleashed?” Mr. Surjewala had asked at a press conference.