Rahul Gandhi promises caste census, slams BJP’s hate politics in Chhattisgarh rallies

February 12, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - RAIPUR

Describing caste census as a pivotal step towards delivering social justice in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he was determined to conduct it in the country.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the caste census, Mr. Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed in Chhattisgarh after a two-day break, said that Mr. Modi was not conducting the caste census as he was not from the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“He [Mr. Modi] is not an OBC and he will never work for OBC, backwards and poor. This is the truth. And I have made up my mind that caste census is the next biggest step towards social justice and I will do it. I am not going to let go,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi held two roadshows – one each in Raigarh and Sakti districts of the State, where he will cover over 500 kms during his Manipur-to-Mumbai Yatra.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Mr. Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading hate while also flagging a range of other issues, from defence recruitments to the economic policies of the Central government and the situation in Manipur.

At Raigarh, he said that his party wanted an India where hatred and violence did not exist, adding that love was in the DNA of the country. “The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are spreading hatred, while love is in the DNA of this country. In this country, people belonging to different faiths and having different thoughts live together peacefully with love,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi further recounted his visit to Manipur and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not go to the strife-torn state.

Criticising the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the armed forces, Mr. Gandhi promised justice for the 1.5 lakh youth affected by this scheme. He said the Congress will fight for such people to ensure they either got compensated or were recruited.

“They have made two categories in Army. One Aginveer and then others,” he said

The Congress leader also highlighted the disparity caused by policies like GST and demonetisation, stating they benefited the rich while the poor suffered, as he interacted with a shopkeeper. He also questioned why both rich and poor had to pay the same GST when their earnings vastly differ.

Mr. Gandhi questioned why all defence contracts were being awarded to (industrialist Gautam) Adani, as he claimed that his Parliament membership was cancelled for raising the issue in the House. He also targeted another industrialist Mukesh Ambani. During his address in Raigarh, he showed a phone to the crowd and said it was manufactured in China, while it was being sold in India by “people like Ambani”.

