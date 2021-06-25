Rahul Gandhi meets former Punjab PCC chief

Shamsher Singh Dullo has been a long-time critic of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The Congress leadership continued to seek feedback from Punjab leaders to end the bitter factionalism, with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi meeting Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Dullo on Friday.

Mr. Dullo, a former president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), is an important leader from the Dalit Sikh community. He has been a long-time critic of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Dullo seemed critical of former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as well without naming him.

He said leaders who were raising their voices for the people did not take a stand even when over 100 people in Amritsar lost their lives to spurious liquor. “These leaders who are raising issues now, I would like to ask, why were they quiet for four years?”

In the past few days, Mr. Gandhi has met senior leaders, including current PCC chief Sunil Jakhar, Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

He met All-India Congress Committee general secretary for Punjab, Harish Rawat, on Wednesday. After the meeting, Mr. Rawat said the issue would be amicably sorted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi by early July.