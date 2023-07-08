HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Sonipat village, interacts with villagers, rides tractor

He undertook the journey during the night and in visuals and videos, the former Congress chief, donning his trademark white t-shirt, was seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.

July 08, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an impromptu visit to Haryana’s Sonipat district and interacted with farmers working agricultural lands.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an impromptu visit to Haryana’s Sonipat district and interacted with farmers working agricultural lands. | Photo Credit: Twitter: Congress/@INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an impromptu visit to Haryana's Sonipat district and interacted with people and spent time with farmers working agricultural lands.

He also took part in paddy sowing, a senior party leader from the state said.

Mr. Gandhi reached Sonipat district's Madina village early on Saturday.

"It was an impromptu visit ... He interacted with the villagers and the farmers working in the fields. Rahulji also took part in paddy sowing and drove a tractor," Jagbeer Singh Malik, the Congress' MLA from Gohana in Sonipat, told PTI over phone.

ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi defamation case | How definite is ‘Modi’ as a ‘collection of persons’?

Mr. Malik, who was present at the spot, said Mr. Gandhi was probably on his way to Himachal Pradesh from Delhi.

In pictures tweeted from the Congress' official handle, Gandhi was seen in his familiar white t-shirt and trousers. He was also stepping onto the fields with the villagers.

On Friday, Gujarat High Court dismissed Mr. Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Mr. Gandhi on May 23 travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers.

He undertook the journey during the night and in visuals and videos, the former Congress chief, donning his trademark white t-shirt, was seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.

Related Topics

Haryana / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.