Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Ahmedabad on July 6

Days after the Gujarat Congress headquarters was vandalised by Bajrang Dal activists and clashes broke out between the workers of the BJP and the Congress here, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Ahmedabad on Saturday to meet the party workers.

Five Congress workers had been arrested following clashes over Mr. Gandhi’s speech in Parliament against the BJP and the RSS.

On Thursday, the City Police filed another FIR naming several BJP workers who were allegedly involved in the clashes at the Congress office.

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil told the media in Ahmedabad on Thursday that Mr. Gandhi is likely to visit Ahmedabad to meet with the party workers and leaders who were “assaulted by the BJP goons”.

According to sources, Mr. Gandhi has confirmed that he would visit the State on Saturday on the eve of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad.

Protest march

“Congress leaders from across the State will remain present in Ahmedabad on Saturday. We will launch a protest march against the partiality of the City Police,” Mr. Gohil said, adding that “the police acted only against the Congress workers”.

Following Mr. Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday, a group of activists from the Bajrang Dal vandalised the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, in Ahmedabad. The next day, clashes erupted between the Congress and BJP workers.

Mr. Gandhi had said that “those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence”, and that “the BJP and PM and the RSS don’t represent the entire Hindu community”.

The BJP had accused Mr. Gandhi of calling “Hindus violent,” a charge Mr. Gandhi and the Congress have rejected.

In the same speech, Mr. Gandhi also said that in the 2027 Assembly election, the Congress would defeat the BJP in Gujarat, the bastion of the party and the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.