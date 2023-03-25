ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi is a victim of his own actions: Assam CM on Congress leader’s disqualification

March 25, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Congress leader had binned an ordinance introduced by the Manmohan Singh government in 2013 against immediate disqualification of lawmakers, Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had himself to blame for his disqualification as an MP after being sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court.

Had Mr. Gandhi not binned an ordinance introduced by the Manmohan Singh government in 2013 against the immediate disqualification of lawmakers, he would not have faced such a situation, the Chief Minister told journalists on Saturday.

“What can we do if karma strikes him back?” Mr. Sarma said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Rahul Gandhi targets Modi-Adani relations, says his removal only a distraction move 

The Congress leader, he said, could have avoided repercussions if he had tendered an apology after a speech in Karnataka where he allegedly abused an “OBC (Other Backward Class) community”.

Mr. Sarma said public leaders are prone to slips of tongue.

“It happens with us but we issue an apology immediately after faltering, saying a particular comment or use of word was unintentional. Rahul Gandhi could have closed the matter with an apology but he neither said sorry nor withdrew his remarks in the past five years,” he said.

Also read: Modi surname remark | Rahul Gandhi has ‘pathetic and casteist mindset’, says J.P. Nadda

“He could have apologised to the OBC community and not to the BJP members or leaders, but he was arrogant. The court had to strike a balance between the arrogance of an individual and the pride and prestige of the OBC community,” Mr. Sarma said.

He also said there was nothing political about the judicial process over five years that led to Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification. “He can always challenge the verdict in a High Court or the Supreme Court,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US