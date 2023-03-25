Rahul Gandhi is a victim of his own actions: Assam CM on Congress leader’s disqualification

March 25, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had himself to blame for his disqualification as an MP after being sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court.

Had Mr. Gandhi not binned an ordinance introduced by the Manmohan Singh government in 2013 against the immediate disqualification of lawmakers, he would not have faced such a situation, the Chief Minister told journalists on Saturday.

“What can we do if karma strikes him back?” Mr. Sarma said.

The Congress leader, he said, could have avoided repercussions if he had tendered an apology after a speech in Karnataka where he allegedly abused an “OBC (Other Backward Class) community”.

Mr. Sarma said public leaders are prone to slips of tongue.

“It happens with us but we issue an apology immediately after faltering, saying a particular comment or use of word was unintentional. Rahul Gandhi could have closed the matter with an apology but he neither said sorry nor withdrew his remarks in the past five years,” he said.

“He could have apologised to the OBC community and not to the BJP members or leaders, but he was arrogant. The court had to strike a balance between the arrogance of an individual and the pride and prestige of the OBC community,” Mr. Sarma said.

He also said there was nothing political about the judicial process over five years that led to Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification. “He can always challenge the verdict in a High Court or the Supreme Court,” he added.