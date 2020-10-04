Congress will scrap farm sector laws after coming to power: Rahul Gandhi

BADHNI KALAN (MOGA)

The tractor rallies, which have been named as ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’, will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days.

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the BJP led NDA government at Centre, accusing it of playing into hands of ‘big corporates’ to compromise interests of farming community.

Mr. Gandhi, who kick-started Congress party’s three-day ‘tractor rally’ (Kheti Bachao Yatra) against Centre’s agriculture sector legislations from here, said that Congress would repeal the three farm-related legislations implemented by the ruling government as soon as it’s back in power.

“Congress is firmly standing with farmers and I guarantee you that the day when Congress comes to power we will scrap these three black laws and consigned them to dustbin,” said Mr. Gandhi, before taking off on the tractor rally through districts Moga and Ludhiana.

“The Centre government is a puppet government, whose strings were in the hands of the Adanis and the Ambanis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been misleading the nation for the past six years to serve the interests of 2-3 large corporate houses,” said Mr. Gandhi, citing examples of demonetisation, GST and the debt and tax waiver of big industrialists amid Covid, while not giving any monetary aid to the poor and the farmers.

“We are with you (farmers) in this fight for their survival and livelihood, which the Modi government was trying to destroy with these draconian laws. Together we will change these laws,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi questioned the need to push agriculture sector laws urgently in the times of Covid, and that too without any discussion in Parliament. “If the farmers are happy with these legislations, as the Centre government is claiming, then why are they agitating in Punjab and the rest of the country?”,” he said.

He added that the new laws, were aimed at eventually dismantling the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and government procurement system, which he said, would break the backbone of the farmers, just as the British had done to seize control of India.

“The central government was also trying to break the farmers’ backbone to hand over the entire farming system to their industrialist. We however, will not let it happen. The Congress will stand with the farmers in their fight and will not move back an inch,” he said.