Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar to visit Golden Temple

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh said Rahul Gandhi is on a personal visit to the city.

October 02, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Amritsar

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on October 2. The former Congress president landed at the airport in Amritsar at 11.15 a.m. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Mr. Gandhi is on a personal visit to the city.

“Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let's respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him the next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru,” Mr. Warring posted on X.

Mr. Gandhi's visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. Some of the party leaders are also opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Related Topics

Punjab / politics / politics (general) / state politics

