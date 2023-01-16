Rahul Gandhi hits out at AAP govt. in Punjab, asks CM Mann not to become ‘remote control’

January 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ continued in Punjab on Monday, where he hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to not become “someone’s remote control”.

Addressing a gathering in Hoshiarpur, Mr. Gandhi said Punjab should be run from Punjab and not from Delhi. “Every State of India has its history, every State has its language and its way of life. I want to tell Mr. Mann that you are the Chief Minister of Punjab, and Punjab should be run from Punjab. Mr. Mann should not come under pressure from Delhi or from Arvind Kejriwal ji [AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister]. It is a matter of honour for Punjab. You [Mr. Mann] should work by listening to the hearts of the farmers and labourers, and should not become anyone’s remote control. You should understand that whenever the Congress party ruled Punjab, we used this philosophy,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi added that the aim of the march was to fight against the hatred, violence and fear that is being spread. He said the march is a form of “penance” not only for him but for scores of people who have participated in the march.

“When a farmer sows seeds in his field, that is tapasya [penance]. When the worker erects the building, it is tapasya, but the one performing tapasya is not the one reaping the fruits in this country, but those not performing the act get the full benefit. The loan of the farmer will not be waived, but loans worth crores of rupees of two to three big billionaires will be waived off,” said Mr. Gandhi.