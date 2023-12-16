Rahul Gandhi a blessing in disguise for BJP, says Fadnavis

December 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 16 said the people of the country have rejected the “seven” poll guarantees of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and shown that only one guarantee is enough — Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at a meeting of the Maharashtra BJP office-bearers in Nagpur, Mr. Fadnavis was referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the recently held Assembly elections despite the poll promises made by the Congress.

He also described Mr. Gandhi as a “blessing in disguise” for the BJP and said, “One needs to be lucky to have an Opposition leader like him…The Congress never adopted changes in the organisation nor gave importance to its workers like the BJP does.”

Eyes on 2024

Mr. Fadnavis expressed confidence that Maharashtra’s ruling ‘Mahayuti’ alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election together. He said the BJP’s leadership is a crucial asset for the 2024 election and cautioned party workers against overconfidence, stressing the importance of the party’s ‘Mahavijay’ campaign.

“While there is enthusiasm among the party cadres after the BJP’s impressive show in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh polls, as they were seen by many as a prelude to next year’s Lok Sabha election, every election has to be taken seriously,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the BJP will secure victory and form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time, the former Chief Minister said: “I was sure that irrespective of the outcome, people have already decided in their hearts to give the country’s reins to Modi ji once again.”

“Every common man knows in his heart that only PM Modi can develop the country, and by rejecting the seven guarantees promised by Mr. Gandhi in the recently held Assembly elections, people have showed that only one guarantee is enough, which is Mr. Modi,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader described the Opposition’s INDIA bloc as lacking a clear agenda. “Parties in the INDIA bloc came together with just one aim of dislodging Modi ji so that they can save their dynastic politics,” he said.

Affirming that the alliance will contest the Lok Sabha poll to strengthen Mr. Modi’s leadership, he also reiterated the BJP’s commitment to Maratha quota

