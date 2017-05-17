Rahul discusses poll strategy with MLAs from Rajasthan

Congress party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he was in favour of fighting the Assembly elections in Rajasthan under the “collective leadership” of senior party leaders, thus putting to rest rumours about change in Congress leadership in the State ahead of Assembly elections in 2018.

In a meeting with party MLAs from the State in New Delhi, Mr. Gandhi led the discussion on strategies for Assembly polls as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Brain storming

Twenty-three of the 24 Congress Legislature Party members met Mr. Gandhi at the Congress’ “war room” on Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in Delhi on his invitation, while Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh skipped the meeting.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rameshwar Dudi, who was among those present, said that Mr. Gandhi was in favour of fighting the Assembly election under the “collective leadership” of senior leaders.

“He [Mr. Gandhi] called upon the party leaders to make preparations for getting a historic mandate in the elections,” said Mr. Dudi.

All India Congress Committee general sectary in charge of the State Avinash Pande, the four AICC secretaries assisting him, Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among those who met Mr. Gandhi.

Report on BJP govt

While Mr. Gandhi sought suggestions from the MLAs for strengthening the party, Mr. Dudi presented a report on the burning issues and “complete failure” of the Bharatiya Janata Party government on various fronts. “In particular, I mentioned the welfare schemes of the [previous] Congress regime that were stopped by the BJP,” said Mr. Dudi.

Favourable spot

Mr. Dudi had recently suggested to Mr. Gandhi that all the Congress MLAs be called to Delhi for holding deliberations. He said an atmosphere was building up in Rajasthan in favour of Congress, which would dispel all notions about the BJP's popularity in the 2018 election.

The MLAs expressed their views about connecting farmers, Dalits, tribals and youths with Congress and laid emphasis on making the party's frontal organisations more effective. Mr. Dudi and Mr. Pilot invited Mr. Gandhi to visit the State to attend some huge farmers’ rallies being planned in different regions.