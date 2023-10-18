ADVERTISEMENT

Raghubar Das appointed Governor of Odisha, Indrasena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

October 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Raghubar Das is a national vice president of the BJP, while Indrasena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana

PTI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (L) and BJP leader Indrasena Reddy Nallu (R) | Photo Credit: PTI/The Hindu

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and BJP leader Indrasena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the Governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Oxctober 18.

The communique added that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to make the appointments that will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Mr. Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Indrasena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa / Tripura

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US