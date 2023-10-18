Raghubar Das appointed Governor of Odisha, Indrasena Reddy Nallu of Tripura

October 18, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and BJP leader Indrasena Reddy Nallu have been appointed as the Governors of Odisha and Tripura, respectively, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Oxctober 18.

The communique added that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to make the appointments that will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Mr. Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indrasena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT