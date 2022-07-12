Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s appointment as advisory committee chairman in Punjab challenged in HC

Petition says the appointment is arbitrary, illegal

Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha’s appointment as chairman of the advisory committee, constituted to counsel the Punjab government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration was on Tuesday challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The development comes soon after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appointed Mr. Chadha as chairman.

In his petition, advocate Jagmohan Singh Bhatti challenged the appointment raising several legal points, submitting that the appointment was illegal and arbitrary.

He submitted that the notification issued about the appointment is defective and wrong as a letter with endorsement cannot be termed as notification. The alleged notification shows that the Chief Minister is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the Government of Punjab on matters of public importance, which are not specified. Apart from this the Chief Secretary has no such power to issue such a letter which is termed as notification, the petition said.

In the new role, Mr. Chadha will shoulder the responsibility of overseeing the conception and implementation of pro-people initiatives of the AAP government in Punjab and advise the government on matters of finance accordingly.

On July 6, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua issued a notification stating that the Chief Minister of Punjab has undertaken a review of the working of the government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. Therefore, it has been decided to constitute a temporary committee to advise the government of the state of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration.