Radical Sikh outfits hold march in Amritsar to mark Bluestar anniversary

June 06, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Radical Sikh outfits including Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Akali Dal (United) and others held a ‘remembrance march’ in Amritsar, Punjab on June 5, a day ahead of the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’, amid beefed up security across the city.

The protesters carrying placards and banners, raised slogans paying tribute to slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale - one of the leading figures of the Sikh separatist movement, in the 1980s. The protesters hailed the sacrifice of Bhindranwale and concluded the march at the Akal Takht.

On June 6, 1984, the Army stormed the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar — Sikhism’s holiest shrine, to flush out extremists led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Dal Khalsa president Harpal Singh Cheema said they held the remembrance parade to pay homage to Sikh heroes who fought to the end. “We want to convey to the government of India that we have neither forgotten nor will we forgive perpetrators of the attack,” he said.

These Sikh groups have also called for an ‘Amritsar shutdown’ on June 6 as part of a ‘Operation Bluestar’. protest. Tight security is in place across the city with regular flag marches being conducted in several parts of the city, besides intense checking.

Khalistan has been in the news recently with the arrest of a pro-Khalistani who is chief of the Waris Punjab De (WPD) group. He is facing charges under the National Security Act (NSA). With all this, the ‘Operation Bluestar’ anniversary week is being seen as a challenge for the administration.

To keep an eye on possible troublemakers, CCTV cameras have been installed on all major routes.

“The remembrance march has been peaceful. We have put the required security arrangements in place, which will continue for a few days. We have deputed around 3,500 police personnel to the city. We are maintaining a vigil to avert any untoward incident. Flag marches are being held in the city. Adequate police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed to deal with any kind of situation ahead of the Bluestar anniversary,” Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) told The Hindu.